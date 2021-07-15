MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order Thursday restricting conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth in the state, a widely discredited practice aiming to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Conversion therapy has been a topic of debate for years at the Minnesota State Capitol. In 2019, the Democratic-controlled House passed a proposal to ban the controversial practice. However, the proposal failed to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate.

At least 20 other states have banned conversion therapy, as have many cities, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth. Minnesota joins four other states whose governors took executive action to curtail the practice.

Walz’s actions Thursday do not outright ban the practice, as some states have done, but it bars public funds from being used for it. To actually outlaw the practice rests with state legislature.

For now, the order prohibits the Minnesota Department of Human Services from paying for conversion therapy services through Minnesota Health Care Programs like Medicaid. It would require health maintenance organizations that have contracts to manage some state health programs to attest they don’t cover the practice.

It also directs the Minnesota Department of Health to compile a report on the public health impacts of conversion therapy.

The DFL issued a statement following the signing:

“Conversion therapy is not backed by science and can cause life-long trauma for those forced to endure it. I applaud Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan on this step today to stop this barbaric practice. Last year when the Governor and DFL leaders in the legislature tried to ban conversion therapy, Senate Republicans led by Senator Paul Gazelka blocked it. It is shameful that we have Republicans like Paul Gazelka and Scott Jensen who are not only on the wrong side of history on this issue, but who are actively contributing to a toxic environment that tells LGBTQ+ youth that they shouldn’t love and accept themselves for who they are. This is a great step for Minnesota and we must re-elect Governor Walz in order to move the state forward, not backward.”