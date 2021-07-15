MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A self-proclaimed member of the anti-government “Boogaloo Bois” movement pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally possessing devices used to convert semi-automatic guns into automatic ones.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, 27-year-old Michael Dahlager of St. Cloud showed an FBI source two 3D-printed “auto sears,” which are inserted into firearms to make them fire automatically with a single trigger pull.
Authorities arrested Dahlager in April and found six more auto sears and a suppressor in his home and vehicle, the attorney’s office said.
