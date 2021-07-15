MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A military veteran traveling through Minnesota without shoes now has a fresh pair thanks to a Chisago County Sheriff’s deputy.
On Tuesday, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office released a video on social media showing the exchange at a Holiday gas station in Rush City.
In May, Chisago County deputies were called to the scene to check on a male, and when they began talking with him they found out that he was a military veteran attempting to travel through Minnesota, Iowa and ultimately Wyoming. He did not have shoes, however.
A responding chief deputy arrived and learned his foot size was similar to the veteran's.
“He just so happened to have a brand new pair of boots in his squad,” the sheriff’s office said.
"He just so happened to have a brand new pair of boots in his squad," the sheriff's office said.

The video shows the chief deputy giving the veteran the new pair, to which the veteran responds, "thank you, chief deputy."
The video has been viewed over 37,000 times on Facebook.
