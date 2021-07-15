MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the shores of Lake Minnetonka, there’s something lurking underneath the surface that’s driving lake lovers crazy, and keeping others busy.
Josh Leddy is owner of Life’s a Beach Shoreline Services, a company that will show up and scoop out your lake weeds.
“It’s just kind of like scooping, twirling, ripping and pulling,” Leddy said. “It’s the best job. You get a workout, you get a tan.”
When wild weeds start tickling toes and creeping closer to shore, people call Leddy and his crew, which is mostly made up of old high school friends. Leddy has been at this for 18 years, but this summer is off the charts because the weeds are out of control.
“Minimal snow cover, minimal ice cover, early ice out, extremely warn temps, the fact there are zebra mussels in here which clarify the water and make it easier for the sunlight to penetrate, and then you have the drought,” Leddy said. “It’s just the perfect storm for weed growth, and we haven’t seen anything like it in over a decade.”
And the weeds aren’t the only issue on the lakes. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says water levels are so low that it’s tough to get boats in at public launches, causing delays or forcing people to launch elsewhere.
For now, Leddy’s crew will move on to the next house – equipped with swing shoes, goggles and gloves – to carve out an enjoyable lakeshore, one scoop at a time.
The crew brings the weeds to a local mulch store where it’s composted and re-used. They say clearing them makes way for native plants and fish to thrive.
More On WCCO.com: