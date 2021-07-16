MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As Minnesota’s COVID-19 positivity rate starts to tick up again, health officials on Friday reported 249 additional virus cases and three more deaths.
According to the Dial Back Dashboard, the seven-day average positivity rate has climbed slightly to 1.6%, after dropping to 1.1% in late June.
The state is seeing 2.2 cases per 100,000 residents, indicating a slight rise in cases compared to a few weeks ago, when it was at 1.6.
In total, the state has seen 607,524 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 7,635 deaths. Though the majority of those who have died have been elderly residents in assisted living facilities, one of Friday’s reported deaths was a person in their early 20s from Itasca County.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that 67.8% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 64.8% have completed the series. Roughly 39% of children between 12 and 15 have received at least one dose.
In all, the state has administered 5,810,407 doses of the vaccine.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 91 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 19 were in the ICU. Since the start of the pandemic, 32,935 cases have required hospital stays due to the virus.
MDH says that of the people who have contracted the virus, 598,427 no longer need to self-isolate.
