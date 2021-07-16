MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hamline University in St. Paul will require students and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 15.
“Getting vaccinated allows Hamline University to be at its best,” said Hamline University President Fayneese Miller. “It allows our students to enjoy all that one expects as a university student. It allows for greater flexibility in campus life, including better and more frequent access to events, and the other things that make being a Hamline Piper so special.”
The policy has some exceptions and extensions, the university added.
In order to help students and staff access the vaccine, the university will hold free on-campus vaccination clinics on July 19, Aug. 9, and Aug. 31 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pfizer first and second doses will be offered to anyone 12 and older.
A number of other Minnesota colleges have announced vaccination requirements, including Carleton College in Northfield and Macalester College in St. Paul.
In early June, the University of Minnesota announced that vaccines would not be required, after a survey found that many at the university are already fully vaccinated.
Minnesota has administered over 5.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines so far.
