MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old Minneapolis man died on Saturday, days after he was injured in a house fire, officials say.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 10:15 p.m. on July 6 to a fire at a house on the 5000 block of 14th Avenue South. Firefighters found flames on the home’s first floor and began searching for the homeowner, who was reportedly inside.
Crews found the homeowner on the first floor and carried the man out of the building. Firefighters began treating him at the scene before an ambulance arrived to take him to Hennepin Healthcare. Fire officials say the man was in a critical condition.
The man, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Howard Leroy Anderson Jr., died on Saturday as a result of complications from his injuries.
Crews knocked down the fire inside the home, which didn’t spread much beyond the first floor.
No other injuries were reported.
