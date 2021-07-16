MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Did you know Saturday is World Emoji Day? Well, now we know what the most popular one is thanks to a new survey.
Here’s the results from software maker Adobe. The “LOL Face” came out on top after more than 7,000 people across several countries took part in the poll.
“Thumbs Up” was second, followed by the “Red Heart,” “Wink and Kiss,” and “Sad Face With a Tear.”
Emoji-maker Unicode is out with its finalists for a new update as well.
A “Saluting Face”, “Biting Lip” and “Low Battery” are among the possible candidates that will be decided on in September.
The updates to smartphones will come early next year.
