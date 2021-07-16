MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A nonprofit brought together wounded veterans and children living in the inner city to hit the lake on Friday.
Wake for Warriors teamed up with Inner City Surf to bridge the diversity gap in wake and water sports. Most participants have a love for water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing, but don’t always have access to those activities.
“Just coming out here, hanging out with brothers, we miss that coalition together, but I’m glad we had the opportunity to do that with the kids, we didn’t do that last time we were here, it’s pretty nice” said Marine Tony Mullis, a double amputee from Georgia who has developed a love for wake boarding on Lake Minnetonka.
“I liked it was very chill, and they didn’t like rush you or anything, you could take your time and it was just really fun,” said Zion Brinson.
The participants launched from Surfside Park in Mound, where the festivities are being held leading up to the Minnesota Wake Surf Championship series over the weekend.
