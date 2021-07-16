MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a child was reportedly shot in north Minneapolis on Friday morning.
According to MPD spokesperson John Elder, the 3-year-old boy was shot on the 2700 block of Thomas Avenue North at 11:03 a.m.
At the time he was alert and talking; he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.
On Friday afternoon around 1 p.m., Elder said that he was in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
