MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities Pride was canceled last year, and its return is one of the very first large events since the pandemic began. There are events happening all weekend long, with the exception of a few.

The weekend started off with the Pride Beer Dabbler on Friday night, and will continue with the Loring Park Festival on Saturday and Sunday. There will be vendors, food trucks and drag shows both days in the park.

However, there will be not be a Pride parade or march, nightly concerts, or fireworks. TC Pride organizers said this was simply because they did not have enough time to coordinate those events in the small planning window they were given once restrictions were lifted earlier this year.

The ninth annual Pride Beer Dabbler was a sold out event on Friday.

“It’s been great to see a large sense of community. People are having fun, it’s been great to see,” Fiyyaz Karim, who attended the event, said.

The Dabbler is a chance for people to try unlimited amounts of samples of local beer.

“Being able to sample all these different breweries from all over Minnesota has been great,” Karim said.

One of the goals of this event is to shed the perception of craft beer culture being just for one type of person.

“We’re like huge beer fans, and sometimes we feel like we’re the gay boys at the brewery, so it feels good to feel normal. Gay people like good beer too,” Jay Callahan, who attended the event with his partner, said.

Normally, the dabbler is at Loring Park, but this year it moved to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, which is a larger space, and organizer Nick McAndrews took advantage of it.

“We’ve been able to add roughly 15 to 20 more breweries than we would normally have. We have 15 food trucks, which is more than we normally have had, and quite a lot more room for attendees,” said McAndrews.

The Loring Park Pride festival is happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Twin Cities Pride says they plan to have everything back and more next year because it will be their 50th year, and they want it to be the biggest year yet.