MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans could start heading north of the border next month.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his country could start allowing Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country by mid-August for non-essential travel. The northern border, which spans more than 5,500 miles, has been closed for over a year to non-essential traffic.
Businesses on both sides of the border say that travel restrictions have hit them hard since the pandemic began.
When speaking to reporters, Trudeau said that Canada continues to lead G20 countries in vaccination rates, with about 80% of eligible Canadians vaccinated with their first vaccine dose and over 50% fully inoculated.
Trudeau said that COVID-19 case numbers and severe illness continue to decline across Canada as vaccination rates increase.
