This article was originally published on July 16, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amazon is reportedly bringing four of its Fresh grocery stores to the Twin Cities area.
According to a report from Axios, the retail giant has plans to open locations in Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids, Burnsville’s Cobblestone Court, Eagan’s Town Centre and in Arden Hills. Construction is underway for the Coon Rapids location and construction has been fully approved for the Eagan and Arden Hills location.
Many of the Fresh stores don’t require customers to check out, instead their bill will automatically be charged to their Amazon account when they walk out.
The stores are reportedly equipped with camera technologies, weight sensors and other technology to detect the merchandise customers take or return to shelves.
Amazon has opened “roughly a dozen” of these stores so far, mostly in California and Illinois, according to Axios’ reporting.
