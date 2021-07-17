MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fatal motorcycle crash occurred in Brooklyn Park Friday evening.
According to a police report, a 45-year-old St. Paul man died while riding his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling Southbound on Highway 252.
The report states that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he veered onto the shoulder, lost control and struck the semaphore on Humboldt Ave.
Police say alcohol was involved in the accident and the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.