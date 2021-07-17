MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was shot in the Prospect Park neighborhood of Minneapolis early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, according to police.
Minneapolis Police say officers arrived to the scene at St. Mary’s Avenue and Delaware Street Southeast shortly after 3 a.m.
There, they found a man, believed to be in his late teens, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital by an ambulance in critical condition.
Police say that no one is in custody at this time. Investigators are working to identify the events leading up to shooting.
