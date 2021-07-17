[Featured video is from July 9] This article was originally published on July 16, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plymouth police say they are “running into a dead end” in the fatal shooting of a youth baseball coach on Highway 169 and need more tips from the public.

According to Deputy Police Chief Jeff Swiatkiewicz, police have received more than 200 tips in connection to last week’s fatal shooting and have followed up on nearly all of them. None of them have resulted in an arrest so far.

Jay Boughton, 56, and his son were driving south on Highway 169 in the west metro when there was an altercation between him and another driver. Then, the other driver opened fire on Boughton, killing him.

The suspect vehicle, which was captured on video, is believed to be a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, or a Ford Expedition. The vehicle is said to have damage on the driver’s side rear bumper. Plymouth police are asking for the public’s help in locating the car.

Swiatkiewicz says police have received videos from motorists, but nothing that shows a license plate or a good look at the driver.

Police are working with experts to enhance video to get a better look at the suspected shooter’s vehicle and search warrants are being filed to preserve any possible evidence. However, police are still relying on a great tip from the public, Swiatkiewicz said.

A GoFundMe page was created for Boughton’s family which raised around $21,000 in only 15 hours. Crime Stoppers of Minnesota announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting is asked to call police at 763-509-5178. The shooting remains under investigation.