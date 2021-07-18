MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a man shot and killed by Minneapolis police last December is demanding answers they say aren’t coming fast enough.
Dolal Idd died in a shootout with officers at a south Minneapolis gas station. Police say they tried to stop Idd as part of a weapons investigation. Body camera footage shows Idd shooting at officers first.
Idd’s family held a press conference Sunday to call on the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to continue its investigation, and they’re asking for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to take the case.
More On WCCO.com: