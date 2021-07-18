CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a man shot and killed by Minneapolis police last December is demanding answers they say aren’t coming fast enough.

Dolal Idd died in a shootout with officers at a south Minneapolis gas station. Police say they tried to stop Idd as part of a weapons investigation. Body camera footage shows Idd shooting at officers first.

Idd’s family held a press conference Sunday to call on the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to continue its investigation, and they’re asking for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to take the case.