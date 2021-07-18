MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fatal motorcycle crash occurred in Brooklyn Park Friday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 45-year-old Victor Alfredo Abrego Gallegos of St. Paul died while riding his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 252.
The report states Gallegos was traveling at a high rate of speed when he veered onto the shoulder, lost control and struck the semaphore on Humboldt Avenue.
Police say alcohol was involved in the crash and Gallegos was not wearing a helmet at the time.
