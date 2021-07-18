MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Good Samaritans came to the rescue of a driver Sunday afternoon after their car crashed and rolled on a Twin Cities freeway.
It happened just south of downtown St. Paul near Interstate 94 and Lexington Parkway. Bystanders said they were afraid to wait for first responders to get there, so someone got a crow bar to get to the driver.
“Jumped over, had to bust the window, guy hit a pole and he was unconscious,” bystander Martin Smith said. “Pretty much was talking to him, making sure he was staying alive.”
The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, who showed signs of impairment, was injured but is expected to recover. No other vehicles were involved.
