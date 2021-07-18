MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s going to feel a lot like the dog days of summer this week. WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak says the heat and humidity will climb all week long.
A streak of 90-plus degree days in the Twin Cities will start Monday, with a high of 91 expected. By Friday, it could feel like 100.
The metro will approach the 90s Sunday, with a high of 88. Dew points will drop throughout the day, but begin to climb again overnight. Temperatures will be similar across the state.
Northern Minnesota will stay cooler this week due to a stalled front. That front could also cause focused thunderstorm activity. The rest of the state is expected to stay mostly dry.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, half of Minnesota is experiencing severe drought and around 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought.
