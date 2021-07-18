MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Forest Service has announced nearly a dozen more closures in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as wildfires in Canada continue to encroach on the border.
Starting Sunday, the following areas will be closed for at least seven days: Little Indian Sioux River North #14, Moose / Portage River #16, Stuart River #19, Angleworm Lake #20, South Hegman Lake #77, Little Vermilion Lake #12, Lac La Croix Only #12A, Blandin Trail #11, Herriman Lake Trail #13, Sioux-Hustler Trail #15 and Angleworm Trail #21.
Wildfires in Canada’s Quetico Provincial Park caused closures earlier in the week, and the Forest Service said recent reconnaissance has shown “an increase in fire behavior … and fuels in this area are pre-heating and becoming more volatile.”
Rangers started contacting visitors in the affected areas Saturday. The Forest Service said reservations for the closed entry points will be canceled.
A 65-acre fire in Superior National Forest that started earlier this month also caused closures in the BWCAW. The Forest Service said firefighters are making progress, but the fire has proved “logistically challenging.”
