MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NHL announced Sunday each team’s protected list for the upcoming expansion draft.
The league is adding a new team, the Seattle Kraken, this year. The Kraken will select one player from every team, besides the Vegas Golden Knights, to comprise their roster.
Each team gets to protect a list of players, preventing the Kraken from taking them in the draft. The Wild’s list includes the following players:
- Joel Eriksson Ek
- Kevin Fiala
- Marcus Foligno
- Jordan Greenway
- Ryan Hartman
- Nico Sturm
- Mats Zuccarello
- Jonas Brodin
- Matt Dumba
- Jared Spurgeon
- Cam Talbot
Kirill Kaprizov, having just completed his first year with the Wild, is exempt from the draft.
Each team was allowed to protect seven forwards, three defenseman and one goaltender, or eight total skaters and one goalie.
The Golden Knights joined the league and had their own expansion draft in 2017.
