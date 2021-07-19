ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The last time Minnesota saw such severe signs of the drought was about 10 years ago.

“2012 was a longer drought than this so far, we are only in month four and that one lasted over a year,” said Pete Boulay, assistant state climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources.

Then and now Minnesota has hit the drought warning phase of the DNR’s state drought plan.

“We’ve a lot of the water in the soil in the top 2 feet, so that comparison about 2012 is when we lost a lot of water in the soil,” said Boulay.

The drought warning has triggered the convening of the State Drought Task Force.

“The drought task force brings together agencies and organizations to coordinate over the drought conditions that are going and the actions that can be taken,” said Randall Doneen of the Conservation Assistance and Regulations section of the DNR.

Actions like warranting water restrictions.

“When we are having low flow conditions where we are required to suspend surface water appropriations that depend on that water,” said Doneen.

Or managing water flow across the state.

“We certainly coordinate with the Army Corps of Engineers … that operate dams in the Mississippi to make sure that those are operated in a way that enough flow is getting down to domestic water users,” said Doneen.

A plan is in place if things get much worse.

“It’s the emergency phase, and that’s where the governor would declare an emergency, a critical water emergency and then there is required restrictions that communities have to implement,” said Doneen.

The state needs at least another 5 inches of rain over a few weeks to really see an improvement in the drought.