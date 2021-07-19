MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis families had the opportunity to take their safety concerns directly to the chief of police Monday evening.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo and Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson took part in a community conversation at the North Community YMCA.
One resident asked whether there’s a plan to put more officers on the streets of north Minneapolis, where six children have been shot in recent weeks.
“I cannot allow our babies to be shot, and to this day no one knows and not bringing forward who shot our children?” Arradondo said.
Chief Arradondo says staffing shortages are forcing them to work differently, but the department is focusing on hiring more officers. The department is also enlisting help from the sheriff’s office and community groups.
There have been 50 homicides so far this year in Minneapolis, which is close to the amount that had accumulated by the summer of 1995 — the year the city was given the nickname “Murderapolis.” There were 97 total murders that year.
