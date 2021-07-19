MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A public memorial service will be held Monday for Leneal Frazier, the innocent driver killed earlier this month in a crash with a Minneapolis police officer who was chasing a robbery suspect.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Frazier’s family, says the service will be held at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis. The service is scheduled to begin at noon. Among those slated to speak are Crump, Frazier’s family members and relatives of George Floyd.
Frazier died on July 6 in north Minneapolis. He was attempting to drive through the intersection of 41st and Lyndale avenues when a squad car collided with his vehicle.
Investigators say the police officer, Brian Cummings, was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect. The pursuit lasted about eight blocks. The suspect escaped.
Frazier’s family is calling for Cummings to be fired. The officer is currently on paid administrative leave. The family also wants Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the case.
The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating the crash.
Frazier was a father of five. He was also an uncle to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the viral video of George Floyd’s death.
Crump also represents the Floyd family. Earlier this year, the family reached a historic $27 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis.
