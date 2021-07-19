MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 61-year-old Richmond man is dead after an ATV crash Sunday evening in Stearns County.
The sheriff’s office says Robert Dingmann was driving a side-by-side ATV when he crashed at about 7:26 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 42 and Clear Lake Road in Farming Township.
Dingmann, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Investigators say he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
