MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say a missing person report at a Burnsville lake led to the recovery of a drowning victim Sunday.
According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. to Earley Lake. There, a drone was deployed and located a body submerged in shallow water.
The drowning victim, a 20-year-old who has not been identified, was recovered from the lake.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” the sheriff’s office said.
The identity of the victim will not be released until family is notified.
