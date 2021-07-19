MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 15-year-old is in critical condition and a 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting in Fridley Sunday evening.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old showed up to Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus just after 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound.
“Violence against any person is extremely difficult for the community and law enforcement professionals to comprehend,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a release. “The Fridley Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are keeping the victim and his family in our thoughts as we hope for a recovery.”
The 17-year-old has not been charged.
Police believe the shooting occurred on the 6000 block of Main Street. It is still under investigation.
More On WCCO.com: