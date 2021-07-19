MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for parts of northern Minnesota.
The alert takes effect Monday at 9 p.m. in Hibbing, International Falls, Bemidji, Roseau, East Grand Forks and the tribal areas of Leech Lake and Red Lake. It will expire Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The MPCA said the alert was triggered by incoming smoke from Canadian wildfires, which will arrive in the area Monday evening and linger until Wednesday morning, when winds will push it out of the state.
The agency encourages people who are affected by unhealthy air quality, such as the elderly or those with respiratory or heart conditions, to limit their physical activity and take the proper precautions.
