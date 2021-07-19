MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Add another accolade to Anthony Edwards’ impressive list of accomplishments in his young career.
The Minnesota Timberwolves forward will grace the cover of the upcoming issue of SLAM magazine, a long-running basketball publication known for its star-filled covers.
The headline says it all. What’s not to love?
“Everybody Loves Anthony Edwards,” the headline reads.
Edwards just finished a rookie year for the books, making the NBA All-Rookie Team and finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting. He won Rookie of the Month three straight times to close out the season.
His average of 19.3 points a game was the highest ever for a Wolves rookie. He was also the youngest player in NBA history to hit 150 threes and the fifth-youngest ever to reach 1,000 points.
Other Timberwolves who have made a SLAM cover include Stephon Marbury, Kevin Garnett, Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love, Zach Lavine, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx also once adorned the cover.
