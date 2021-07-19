MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A key member of the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line could miss the start of training camp, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport reported Monday that Michael Pierce injured his calf while training. He’s not expected to miss any time in the regular season, but the injury could hold him out of camp.
Pierce was signed by the Vikings in the 2020 offseason, but opted out of last season due to COVID concerns.
The 6-foot, 340-pound Pierce is part of a revamped Vikings line heading into 2021. Defensive end Danielle Hunter, who also missed the 2020 season, returns with a new deal. Free agent signing Dalvin Tomlinson will line up next to Pierce on the interior.
The only question left on the line is who will line up in the other defensive end spot opposite Hunter. Stephen Weatherly re-signed with the Vikings after a year with the Carolina Panthers. The team also has a stable of young players, like second-year man D.J. Wonnum or rookie third-round pick Patrick Jones II, who could join the rotation.
The Vikings’ training camp begins July 28. Their regular season kicks off Sept. 12.
