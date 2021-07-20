MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As nearly all of Minnesota continues to experience drought conditions, cities are beginning to issue water conservation measures.
St. Paul Regional Water Services announced Monday it is encouraging customers to engage in odd/even watering schedules, meaning those with odd-numbered addresses limit outdoor watering to odd-numbered days, and even-numbered addresses do so on even-numbered days.
SPRWS also asks customers to limit their watering to before noon or after 6 p.m. to minimize evaporation.
In St. Cloud, the city is asking residents to “limit lawn irrigation to once or twice a week to reduce demands and preserve the City’s drinking water supply.”
More than half the state is under severe or extreme drought conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ drought monitor. DNR officials say this is the worst drought conditions have been in the state in nearly a decade.
Minnesota needs at least another 5 inches of rain over a few weeks to really see an improvement in the drought.