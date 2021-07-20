MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A field of sunflowers is blooming in Buffalo.

They’re outside the Allina Crossroads Clinic, where earlier this year a gunman opened fire, killing a woman and injuring four others.

The sunflowers in the shape of a heart represent “Buffalo Strong.” They’re in memory of Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant that left behind a husband and two children. It’s also a place for the community to come together.

Donnie Overbay reflects on the beauty of the sunflowers, while remembering the pain of losing his wife Lindsay.

“It’s almost like a beacon of hope in an otherwise cloudy year,” Overbay said. “It’s almost like she’s still here, and this is just representing that hope that she always was there to help and guide, and nurture us along.”

Fish Sunflowers, and Johnny Fish, is behind planting the field of sunflowers.

“I just knew that we had to get here, we had to do something,” Fish said.

He says it’s for Overbay and his family, and all those impacted by the tragic events last February.

“Working through beautifying this whole process is a way to show my best effort to community and to people that are going through a hard time,” Fish said.

He hopes it’s a place to come together, to heal, and to find hope. People say they feel called to come and pay respects.

“My son is a firefighter that was here that day,” Karen Bigert said.

“To support the community. We’re a small town, small town heart,” Nancy Westman said.

Miesha Sanders brought her daughters from St. Paul.

“To inform them of the tragedy … that happened here, but for them to see it and, you know, just to be a part of this,” Sanders said.

Overbay hopes people will come, spend time with family and take pictures, while understanding this is more than a field for many.

“Understand that this is for her, and that it’s sort of a holy ground for me, for my family, for Johnny,” Overbay said.

The drought is having an impact on the sunflowers. Fish hopes they will bloom for another seven to 10 days.

Fish Sunflowers planted fields in 10 locations this year to “Spread the Sunshine.” They’ve lost two to drought. They’re waiting on the rest to bloom. Click here for a list of their locations.