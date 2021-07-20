MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan has been named one of 30 passers to watch for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
The award is given annually to the best quarterback in college football. The Davey O’Brien Foundation said it is the “oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.”
Morgan, a redshirt senior, was a semifinalist for the award in 2019, when he threw for 3,253 yards, 30 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.
In his three years with the Gophers, Morgan has totaled 6,028 yards, 46 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He’s 18-8 as a starter.
Morgan is one of three Big Ten quarterbacks on the list, along with Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz and Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr.