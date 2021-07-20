MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know going to the gym is good for us, but people come up with all kinds of excuses to skip it.
A new survey shows the classic excuse of “I’m too tired” was number one. “It’s raining” and “It’s cold” were number two and three.
Some gave much more blunt reasons to not work out, like they’re hung-over or it’s just too boring.
Here are the top 20 excuses:
- Too tired
- Weather – Rain specifically
- Weather – Too cold
- Feeling sick
- Just ate
- Too late
- No time
- Feel sore
- It’s boring
- Left work too late
- Planning to work out tomorrow
- Dark outside
- Worked out yesterday
- Got other plans
- Snow
- Hangover
- Rest week
- Too hungry
- Don’t want to work out in public
- Planning early night