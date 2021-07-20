MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Faribault man is in custody after the Minnesota State Patrol says he took troopers on a high-speed chase in the Twin Cities Tuesday in a stolen vehicle.
Deputies tried to pull the 30-year-old man over just before 7 p.m. near Highway 13 and Highway 5 after his plates matched a vehicle that was stolen in Minneapolis. He fled northbound onto Highway 169, before crashing into another vehicle on the Cedar Lake Road exit ramp near St. Louis Park.
A trooper soon used the PIT maneuver to stop the man, who was then Tased before being arrested. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt. The state patrol is investigating. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged.