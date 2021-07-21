MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Anoka County Attorney’s Office charged Isaiah Harold-Stephaun Holmes with five felonies Wednesday evening for the death of 15-year-old Anthony Rouse.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Rouse showed up to Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus just after 7 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound. He was in critical condition and later died Tuesday evening from his injuries.
“Violence against any person is extremely difficult for the community and law enforcement professionals to comprehend,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a release.
Holmes, 17, was charged with second-degree murder, assault, and attempted robbery. The county attorney’s office is seeking to have Holmes certified to stand trial as an adult.
Holmes next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, July 26.