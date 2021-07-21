MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As nearly all of Minnesota continues to experience drought conditions, cities are beginning to issue water conservation measures.

The city of Minneapolis announced Monday it is implementing odd/even water sprinkling restrictions, meaning those with odd-numbered addresses limit outdoor watering to odd-numbered days, and even-numbered addresses do so on even-numbered days. The restrictions are in place “until further notice.” In addition, sprinkling is not allowed from noon to 6 p.m. daily.

The city said bushes and flowers can be watered with a hose, and vegetable gardens and new sod can be watered on any day outside of the prohibited six-hour window. Trees may be watered with “a dripping hose, bucket or tree watering bags as needed.”

St. Paul Regional Water Services is encouraging customers to engage in odd/even watering schedules. SPRWS also asks customers to limit their watering to before noon or after 6 p.m. to minimize evaporation.

In St. Cloud, the city is asking residents to “limit lawn irrigation to once or twice a week to reduce demands and preserve the City’s drinking water supply.”

Maple Grove is prohibiting outdoor watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, as well as implementing an odd/even watering schedule.

On Wednesday, water restrictions were also announced in Roseville. Residents are asked to follow odd/even watering restrictions that limit outdoor watering to the cooler times of the day to minimize evaporation.

“All customers are asked to limit outdoor watering to before noon or after 6 p.m. An exception is allowed if watering new sod or seed requires daily watering,” Roseville officials said in a release.

More than half the state is under severe or extreme drought conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ drought monitor. DNR officials say this is the worst drought conditions have been in the state in nearly a decade.

Minnesota needs at least another 5 inches of rain over a few weeks to really see an improvement in the drought.

DROUGHT RESOURCES: