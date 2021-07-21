MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say a missing person report at a Burnsville lake led to the recovery of a drowning victim Sunday.
According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. to Earley Lake. There, a drone was deployed and located a body submerged in shallow water.
The drowning victim, a 20-year-old later identified as Amanuel Yohannes Kiros, was recovered from the lake.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” the sheriff’s office said.
