By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in California are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Minnesota man.

John Jack Stein, 24, was last seen in Agoura Hills, California on the evening of July 13, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. His family says he has depression and bipolar disorder, and they are worried for his safety. They believe he may be trying to travel back to Minnesota without money or a cellphone.

John Jack Stein (credit: L.A. Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Stein is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has blue eyes and shaggy strawberry-blond hair. He has a sparrow tattoo on his right upper thigh and circle tattoos on the left side of his chest. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the words “Tommy Hilfiger” along the arm, as well as black shorts and a gray T-shirt.

Stein’s parents live in St. Paul, and he graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall and the University of Minnesota.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).