MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a train Wednesday morning in central Minnesota.
The Buffalo Police Department says the man was hit by a Canadian Pacific train near the 5th Street Northeast crossing in Buffalo, which is about 30 miles west of Minneapolis.
First responders found the man dead when they arrived at the scene. The man has yet to be identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
