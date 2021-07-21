MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man is in stable condition after being shot on St. Paul’s south side Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the scene on the 100 block of George Street East just after 3 p.m.

They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Police said no arrests have been made, but officers are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 651-266-5650.