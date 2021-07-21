MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A couple from Minnesota has set out this summer to make the dream of living and working in an RV a reality.

WCCO caught up with Amy and Joel Leger on their latest stop up north to see what went into their decision to live life on the road.

“We had the opportunity to go and see the country that a lot of people don’t get to do, and so we just decided we we’re going to do it,” Joel said.

It took more than a year for the Minnesota natives to plan life on the road.

“The pandemic definitely made a difference. When you can’t go out to eat you can’t go anywhere and do anything, being able to get in the camper, get a change of scenery really helps,” Joel said.

First, they had to sell their house in Colorado, get their girls settled in college, and worry about an internet connection. Both of their bosses were also on board.

Amy’s in PR management and Joel is an engineer director, so his technical skills securing a cell signal don’t hurt.

“We haven’t had a single issue,” he said.

Three-hundred-and-twenty square feet of living space means no basement to escape when 27 years of marriage gets rough. The Legars document their travels on savvyfulltimers.com, taking others along for the ride with their breathtaking views via camera and drone.

They’ve traveled so far in Wyoming, the Oregon coasts and California’s Redwoods.

“We’re almost into our eighth week,” Amy said.

It’s a friend’s cabin in Cushing where they are doing what’s known as “moochdocking” this week. They have a solid plan for what’s ahead, at least for the next six months.

“We don’t really know what the future holds, but we know we’re enjoying doing this and we’re going to keep doing it until we’re not enjoying doing it anymore,” Joel said.

He and Amy basically sold everything when they downsized. A storage facility in Colorado holds their family heirlooms.