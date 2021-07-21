MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada and Mexico.
On Wednesday, the DHS said the restrictions at both borders will remain in place through Aug. 21 to decrease the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant that now makes up most of the new cases in the country. The border restrictions include land and ferry crossings.
“DHS is in constant contact with Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably,” the DHS said.
Meanwhile, the DHS says essential trade and travel will continue.
The extension comes not long after the Canadian government announced that starting Aug. 9, United States citizens and permanent residents who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks will be able to cross the border.
On Sept. 7, Canada plans to open the country to any fully vaccinated travelers.
More On WCCO.com:
- Robert West Charged After 34-Year-Old St. Paul Man’s Body Found Near Grand Portage Shore
- Faribault Police Say 2 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Call It An ‘Unspeakable Tragedy’
- ‘This Virus Will Find Everybody Who Is Not Immune’: Mayo Doctor’s Strong Warning Over COVID’s Delta Variant
- Starry Stonewort Confirmed In Northern Minnesota’s Leech Lake