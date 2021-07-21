MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada and Mexico.

On Wednesday, the DHS said the restrictions at both borders will remain in place through Aug. 21 to decrease the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant that now makes up most of the new cases in the country. The border restrictions include land and ferry crossings.

“DHS is in constant contact with Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably,” the DHS said.

Meanwhile, the DHS says essential trade and travel will continue.

The extension comes not long after the Canadian government announced that starting Aug. 9, United States citizens and permanent residents who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks will be able to cross the border.

On Sept. 7, Canada plans to open the country to any fully vaccinated travelers.