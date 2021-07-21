UPDATE (July 21): : The St. Paul Police Department says an autopsy revealed that the woman who died early Tuesday morning after being found bleeding in a north side intersection was not struck by a car.

In a Wednesday update, investigators said that the information shared Tuesday was from preliminary police reports. Those reports included details from an alleged witness, who said that he saw the woman get run over by a car.

Investigators say the woman, 56, was found lying in blood after midnight at the intersection of Rice Street and Ivy Avenue in the city’s North End neighborhood. She was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived on the scene.

The woman’s injuries were consistent with falling, police said in Wednesday’s update. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is awaiting tests before determining the cause of the woman’s death.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul are searching for a driver after a woman was fatally run over early Tuesday morning on the city’s north side.

Investigators spoke with a 21-year-old witness, who reported that he was driving north on Rice Street when he saw the woman lying in the middle of the intersection.

The man pulled over to help, but before he could get out of his car, he spotted another car approaching, driving toward the woman in the street.

The man told police that he frantically waved his arms to get the driver’s attention, but the vehicle didn’t stop. He watched as it ran over the woman’s legs and continued south on Rice Street.

Investigators are searching for the driver who struck the woman. They did not immediately give details on the suspect vehicle.

