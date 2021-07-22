MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday’s updated figures from the Minnesota Department of Health report 340 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and four new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 609,016 positive cases and 7,648 deaths. In the last day, there have been about 14,300 new tests processed.
The health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 2%. While that’s below the line for caution, it’s also up notably from this time last month, when it was hovering closer to 1%. There are also a reported 3.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents; the line of caution there is drawn at 5 cases per 100,000.
Hospitalization figures are also continuing to show modest gains over recent days. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 27 Minnesotans in ICU. There are an additional 81 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average of 2.4 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which is below the line of caution, but also on the rise.
As of Thursday morning, the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 68% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 91.3% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose.
In total, the state has administered 5,840,768 doses of vaccine, and has also reached about 2.97 million residents having completed their vaccine series.
According to MDH, since the pandemic began, more than 4.55 million Minnesotans have been tested.
