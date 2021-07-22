MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:House Explosion, Princeton News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have confirmed that a house explosion in Princeton involved at least one fatality.

The State Fire Marshal on Thursday afternoon said that an investigator is on the scene of the deadly house explosion near 8th Avenue North and 11th Street, with the Office of Pipeline Safety also on the way. The cause is not yet known.

Footage from WCCO’s Sky4 helicopter shows emergency responders surrounding the debris of a house on the northern side of the city.

Princeton is located about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

CenterPoint Energy said crews responded to the area and worked with first responders to ensure the area was safe.

This is a developing story, and WCCO is working on gathering information. Check back for more.