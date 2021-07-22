MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have confirmed that a house explosion in Princeton involved at least one fatality.

The State Fire Marshal on Thursday afternoon said that an investigator is on the scene of the deadly house explosion near 8th Avenue North and 11th Street, with the Office of Pipeline Safety also on the way. The cause is not yet known.

Footage from WCCO’s Sky4 helicopter shows emergency responders surrounding the debris of a house on the northern side of the city.

Sky4 over the scene of a reported house explosion in Princeton, MN. We are working to learn more. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/jFP5hv9piC — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) July 22, 2021

Princeton is located about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

What's left of the exploded home near 8th Ave. N and 11th St. in Princeton. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/qKUOFa0EhN — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) July 22, 2021

CenterPoint Energy said crews responded to the area and worked with first responders to ensure the area was safe.

This is a developing story, and WCCO is working on gathering information. Check back for more.