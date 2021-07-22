MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Menards employee died on Thursday morning in an accident at a Golden Valley store, police say.
According to Golden Valley police, a caller reported that a man was pinned under a forklift and was unconscious.
When officials arrived at the store shortly after 10 a.m., they found he had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating.
“We are a small family here at Golden Valley and we are all in shock. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Teammate and his family,” Menards said in a statement.
The identity of the man will be released after his family has been notified. Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been alerted of the incident.
