MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans in the Twin Cities metro and beyond are getting a break Thursday from the poor air quality conditions brought on by Canadian wildfire smoke.
The air quality alert that covered much of the state this week expired at 6 a.m. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued the alert because the wildfire smoke blowing down from Canada carries fine particles that are harmful to sensitive groups.READ MORE: Rolling Stones To Play Rescheduled U.S. Bank Stadium Show On Oct. 24
As of Thursday morning, air quality conditions were moderate to good across much of Minnesota. The areas of good air quality were along the North Shore and in a section of southern Minnesota, near Rochester.
Doctors say that poor air quality can be harmful to the elderly and those with respiratory or heart conditions. Health experts also advise people to limit their outdoor exercise under such conditions.READ MORE: Winona LaDuke, 6 Others Arrested While Protesting Line 3
According to experts, current drought conditions could lead to more wildfires and additional air quality alerts later this summer. More than 70% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought conditions.
As for Thursday’s forecast, expect the day to be hot and humid. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says temperatures in the Twin Cities will reach 90 degrees. While there’ll be cloudy skies and isolated showers early in the day, sunshine is expected to return in the afternoon.MORE NEWS: Drought Causing 'Dramatic' Evaporation On Minnesota Waterways
The next chance of any significant rain looks to be late Friday. However, the heat will continue. Every day in the short-term forecast looks to have temperatures in the low 90s.
