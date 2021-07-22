MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash early Thursday morning in St. Paul closed a ramp to Interstate 35E for several hours.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Shepard Road near the Mississippi River, just before the southbound ramp to I-35E. There was a large emergency response, and the road was closed for about two hours as Minnesota State Patrol Investigators worked the scene.
It’s unclear how many cars were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
